Home & Garden

Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors

EMBED <>More Videos

Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors

Kidde is recalling 226,000 combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms because the Consumer Product Safety Commission says they can fail to provide alerts about fires.

The recalled alarms are "Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms," with model series numbers of 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Model numbers can be found on the back of the alarm.

Only detectors with the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on them are impacted.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The alarms were sold at retailers from May 2019 through September 2020.

Consumers should contact Kidde for a replacement. The can be contacted toll-free at at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click on "Support" and then "Product Alerts" for more information.

For more information on the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallssmoke alarm
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer begins application for full FDA approval of COVID vaccine
Venice boardwalk now a huge homeless encampment
Mother's Day flowers may be hard to come by this year due to pandemic
Beverly Hills PD arrests masked burglary suspect
Debris from out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth
Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Los Feliz
US hiring slowed to 266K jobs in April
Show More
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards
Video shows violent SF bus stop stabbing of 2 Asian women
Family struggling to contact survivor of San Diego boat wreck
4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
More TOP STORIES News