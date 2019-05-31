Pasadena's historic Frank Decker home moved, to be used as affordable housing

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A historic home in Pasadena, built in 1892, is being moved to be reused as affordable housing.
The Frank Decker home stood at Fair Oaks and Orange Grove avenues.
The vacant Victorian-style house -- now in two pieces -- is being moved about a mile away, farther north on Fair Oaks Avenue. The move began Thursday night and is expected to last through 4 a.m. Friday.
The plan is to renovate it to be part of a nine-unit affordable home ownership development called Decker Court.
The Decker house will be renovated into two two-bedroom condominiums.
The rebuilding project is scheduled to be finished by spring of next year.
