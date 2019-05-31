Pasadena's historic Frank Decker home moved, to be used as affordable housing

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A historic home in Pasadena, built in 1892, is being moved to be reused as affordable housing.The Frank Decker home stood at Fair Oaks and Orange Grove avenues.The vacant Victorian-style house -- now in two pieces -- is being moved about a mile away, farther north on Fair Oaks Avenue. The move began Thursday night and is expected to last through 4 a.m. Friday.The plan is to renovate it to be part of a nine-unit affordable home ownership development called Decker Court.The Decker house will be renovated into two two-bedroom condominiums.The rebuilding project is scheduled to be finished by spring of next year.