Home & Garden

What's the Deal: Tips for avoiding a call to the plumber on Thanksgiving Day

Plumber Joe Carazola has some advice that could save you hundreds on Thanksgiving or the day after.

"I don't have one specifically because I'm a plumber and I don't want one. Disposals. The no-nos are: no coffee grounds, no potato peels, no egg shells. Just the smallest foodstuffs," he said.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for plumbers. One of the culprits: clogged kitchen drains.

The solution?

"Keep a trash can handy. You shouldn't, of course, put a lot of grease down the line. As little as possible should go down the disposal," Carazola said.

You never know when you're going to need to call a plumber, but you do know if you call one, it's going to cost you a ton.

So what you need are some tips to make sure your plumber isn't sitting down at your Thanksgiving table.

First, don't use your garbage disposal as a trash compactor. Keep bones, fibrous veggies, and potato peels out of the disposal.

Next, don't flush things like baby wipes and cotton balls down the toilet, and even avoid some so-called "flushable" wipes.

Have a house full of guests? Wait 15 minutes between showers. That's not just to let the water heat up again, but it's to let your drains clear.

Also, if you notice in the weeks leading up to the holidays that your drains are running slowly, do what you can to fix them or have a plumber out and have them fix them.

And if something does happen, try to find a plumber that doesn't charge extra for emergency calls.

Bottom line, the only way you want to see a plumber on Thanksgiving Day is if they're on the guest list.

For a list of other things that should never be put in your garbage disposal, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwhat's the dealthanksgivinghomeconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Lamar Jackson, Ravens dominate in 45-6 win over Rams
Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Wednesday is worst day Thanksgiving week to travel in LA
Show More
LA Metro has big plans to address SoCal traffic woes
Billie Eilish named Billboard's 2019 'Woman of the Year'
What you need to know about ride-share pickups at LAX
4 indicted in lotto scam targeting seniors in SoCal
Snoop Dogg and city of Inglewood team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
More TOP STORIES News