Homeless in Southern California

Camp Fire trailers provide housing for homeless families in South LA

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In record time, a unique partnership to help the homeless has delivered fully-equipped trailers for 10 families in South Los Angeles, and more are on the way.

The project for transitional housing is called Safe Landing, and it was pulled together in three weeks starting with an executive order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released the trailers used by first responders in the Camp Fire and sent them to communities hard hit in the homeless crisis. Government officials from the state, county and cities collaborated with local businesses and non-profits to move swiftly.

Ten trailers are now lined up in what had been a city-owned parking lot on the 8500 block of South Broadway.

By Monday, mothers with children will be moving in.

"Now they have a hope and they will have a path forward and it's just an amazing thing," says Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president of the St. Joseph's Center, which will supply the new neighbors with support services as they seek permanent housing.

"This is about restoring dignity. This is about putting our arms around 10 families saying, 'you matter, you are worth it,'" says L.A. County Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas.

Public works crews have hooked up sewage service and utilities for each trailer. All are equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, beds for as many as six people, flat screen TV and WiFi.

An additional 20 trailers are slotted for a property on Crenshaw and Exposition Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensouth los angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiacamp firehousing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Riverside for discussion on homelessness
LAFD's Fast Response Vehicles help cut down on response time
Long Beach nonprofit hires people experiencing homelessness, poverty to clean up communities
LA County program aims to keep homeless from returning to jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Irvine mother alleges sexual assault by Lyft driver
Van Nuys road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Mom, daughter left shaken after suspect jumps into car in Fairfax District
Van Nuys has most dangerous intersection in LA, study says
LA leaders concerned coronavirus fears fueling racism
'Find me a girlfriend': Man offers $25K for help finding love
Crystal Cove secures more funding for cottage renovations
Show More
Trump visiting SoCal next week, White House says
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Houston Astros players apologize for cheating scandal
DMV joins forces with TSA, LAX ahead of REAL ID deadline
More TOP STORIES News