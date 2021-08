EMBED >More News Videos L.A. leaders and activists celebrated the historic expansion of Medi-Cal for undocumented immigrants 50 years of age and older.

Undocumented immigrants will soon benefit from free legal services, medical screening and other assistance, thanks to a new pilot program funded by the Department of Homeland Security.The Case Management Pilot Program is designed for immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, who instead of being put in detention are released on ankle monitors or are required to make regular check-ins.The program will pay local governments and nonprofits to make it happen.To learn more, visit www.dhs.gov