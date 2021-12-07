Cleanup underway at homeless encampment near Olvera Street in downtown LA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11305487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city and county of Los Angeles are seeking dismissal of a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness that demands local government find shelter for thousands of people living on the streets.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- An operation to find people experiencing homelessness residing near Olvera Street began on Tuesday with 17 previously unhoused individuals placed into Project Roomkey and interim housing.Olvera Street, officially known as El Pueblo de Los Angeles, is facing a significant homelessness crisis with encampments surrounding its streets, according to Pete Brown, the communications director for Councilman Kevin de Leon, who represents the area.Homeless outreach teams have been attempting for months to build relationships with individuals experiencing homelessness in the area and providing them with critical housing and supportive resources, Brown said.A recent headcount identified around 70 individuals experiencing homelessness around Olvera Street, including and along Spring, Main, Los Angeles and Alameda streets, between Aliso Street to Cesar Chavez Avenue, Brown said.For the past several weeks, de Leon's staff has worked with the mayor's office to identify housing resources in Project Roomkey, bridge housing, mental health beds, drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities and other interim housing programs, Brown said.The operation began Monday and included LA Sanitation & Environment crews collecting 2,000 pounds of trash and litter, cleaning and disinfecting 45 pounds of human waste and addressing one location with rodents, Brown said.One of the people placed into housing Monday tested positive for coronavirus and was immediately taken into a safe quarantine hotel where they will be monitored until full recovery, Brown said.De Leon's staff is leading the operation, with assistance from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's Engagement Team, The People Concern, PATH, Behavioral Health Services, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homeless Outreach Services Team, Brown said.The operation will continue for the coming days until everyone has been offered housing.