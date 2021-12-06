Homeless in Southern California

LA city and county seek dismissal of homelessness lawsuit

The lawsuit was brought by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, who allege that inaction has created a dangerous environment.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA city and county seek dismissal of homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES -- The city and county of Los Angeles are seeking dismissal of a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness that demands local government find shelter for thousands of people living on the streets.

Attorneys for the city and county filed dismissal motions in federal court last week.

The lawsuit was brought last year by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, a coalition that includes businesses, residents, landlords, homeless people and others who allege that inaction by the city and county has created a dangerous environment.

READ ALSO | Long Beach City College creates program that will let homeless students sleep in cars on campus
EMBED More News Videos

A new Long Beach City College program lets homeless students sleep in their cars safely on campus.



The alliance filed an amended complaint in November after an appeals court struck down a court order that would've required the city and county to offer shelter to all unhoused people living in downtown's Skid Row area within six months.

Skip Miller, a lawyer for LA County, called the lawsuit well-meaning but legally flawed.

"LA County understands and shares the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis of homelessness in our communities. Unfortunately, this lawsuit has never been the right vehicle to get us there - not when it was originally filed and not now in its amended form," Miller said in a statement Friday.

READ ALSO | LA City Council approves nearly $2 million for homeless outreach teams

Daniel Conway, policy adviser for the alliance, said the city and county should be focusing resources on getting as many people off the streets as possible.

"This would have the benefits of saving lives, providing treatment and services, reducing crime and violence in our neighborhoods, and reclaiming public spaces for the entire community. Instead the city and the county of Los Angeles spend taxpayer dollars grasping at every legal escape hatch," Conway said in a statement Sunday. "We hope their New Year's resolution is to get serious about comprehensively addressing homelessness."

A hearing was set for Jan. 24 before U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to discuss the dismissal motions.

READ ALSO | Tiny homes: 2 elected officials sleep overnight at new Highland Park facility, largest in US
EMBED More News Videos

To raise awareness of efforts to combat homelessness, a California state assemblyman and Los Angeles city councilman slept overnight at the Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village in Highland Park.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles city councilhomeless in southern californiahomelesslos angeleslawsuitcommunity
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Police to increase patrols in Sunset Beach after shooting
Man talks mission to help homeless in LA: Be kind, but do something
New DTLA dispensary to help homeless women find jobs and housing
Tax proposed on property sales over $5M to fund LA homeless housing
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News