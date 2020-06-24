Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing of 32-year-old woman at AM/PM store in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing a woman at an AM/PM store in Maywood on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 at the Arco gas station on the 4700 block of Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded after receiving calls that customers had detained a man who was fighting with employees in the store, said Lt. Barry Hall.

The victim, identified as a 32-year-old employee of the store, was found on the ground behind the counter with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Further details about the man's identity and what prompted the stabbing were not immediately available.
