West LA hit-and-run leaves man dead in front of Kaiser Medical Center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Los Angeles early Friday morning, Los Angeles police said.The collision occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Cadillac Avenue in front of a Kaiser Medical Center at about 2:20 a.m.An investigation closed the intersection.The victim was believed to be in his 60s and living in a nearby homeless encampment under the 10 Freeway overpass. Police said he was carrying a suitcase full of his belongings when the incident occurred. Investigators were canvassing the encampment."As far as my detectives canvassing the area, and checking businesses and checking the homeless camp just west of us, we're also gonna reach out to MTA - this is a busy bus line as well," LAPD Officer Elaine Morales said.It is unclear if surveillance cameras around the medical center captured the incident.Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available.