A homeless man was sleeping on the ground near the Venice boardwalk early Thursday morning when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.The wrong-way driver was traveling on Speedway about 1:30 a.m. before he veered left at Wavecrest Avenue, said Capt. Gary Walters of the Los Angeles Police Department. The SUV hit a dead-end sign and struck the victim who was in a sleeping bag.According to Walters, the driver hit yet more traffic signs and a wall, then got out of the vehicle and switched seats with the passenger. The suspects fled southbound on Speedway.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.The SUV being sought was said to be black or dark blue with extensive rear damage, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or Yukon. Descriptions of the suspects were not available.LAPD investigators hope to find video footage of the incident from surveillance cameras in the area, Walters said.