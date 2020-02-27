Crews break ground on temporary shelter in Los Feliz with 100 beds for homeless people

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5967726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A homeless shelter with 100 beds for adults and 54 beds for young people opened Tuesday in Venice as officials continue to try and tackle the homelessness crisis across the city.

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews on Wednesday broke ground on a new temporary shelter in Los Feliz, which will provide 100 beds for people experiencing homelessness as they transition into permanent supportive housing."This project will provide housing for men and women, an area for pets, access to social workers, counseling and case managers and a future built on hope," said Los Angeles Councilman David Ryu.The Los Feliz site will also include health and counseling services.The facility, which is set to open in June, is one of several shelters currently under construction across the city, as part of Mayor Eric Garcetti's A Bridge Home initiative which aims to build a new shelter in each city council district.On Tuesday, the Pacific Sunset site with 154 beds opened in Venice. It's the tenth shelter to open under the initiative, bringing the total number of beds made available by the program to 673.