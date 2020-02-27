Homeless in Southern California

Crews break ground on temporary shelter in Los Feliz with 100 beds for homeless people

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews on Wednesday broke ground on a new temporary shelter in Los Feliz, which will provide 100 beds for people experiencing homelessness as they transition into permanent supportive housing.

"This project will provide housing for men and women, an area for pets, access to social workers, counseling and case managers and a future built on hope," said Los Angeles Councilman David Ryu.

The Los Feliz site will also include health and counseling services.

The facility, which is set to open in June, is one of several shelters currently under construction across the city, as part of Mayor Eric Garcetti's A Bridge Home initiative which aims to build a new shelter in each city council district.

On Tuesday, the Pacific Sunset site with 154 beds opened in Venice. It's the tenth shelter to open under the initiative, bringing the total number of beds made available by the program to 673.

Venice temporary homeless shelter opens with 154 beds, some dedicated to youth living on streets
EMBED More News Videos

A homeless shelter with 100 beds for adults and 54 beds for young people opened Tuesday in Venice as officials continue to try and tackle the homelessness crisis across the city.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos felizlos angeleslos angeles countyshelterhomeless in southern californiaeric garcettihomelesshousingconstruction
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Could LA's homeless soon be living at the Ritz-Carlton?
How to make DIY hygiene kits to help the homeless
Hotels helping treat LA County's homeless during COVID-19 pandemic
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News