Homeless in Southern California

911 calls about homelessness in LA will be diverted away from law enforcement under pilot program

EMBED <>More Videos

Pilot program to divert 911 calls about homelessness in LA

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles residents who dial 911 for nonviolent issues related to homelessness will have their calls diverted away from law enforcement to trained, unarmed professionals under a pilot program announced Tuesday.

The new initiative is being tested in Hollywood and Venice, where teams including outreach workers and mental health clinicians have been deployed part-time in neighborhoods with a concentration of people experiencing homelessness and high volume of calls for service.

Beginning next month, the teams will be available around the clock to respond to nonemergency calls from the 911 system and the police nonemergency number.

"The teams will continue to build a rapport with the unhoused community, conduct light sanitation work, de-escalate situations as they arise, and create referrals to local service providers," said a statement announcing the program from Mayor Eric Garcetti's office.

LA City Council approves nearly $2 million for homeless outreach teams
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles City Council has approved nearly $2 million to fund homeless outreach teams and other positions related to its street engagement strategy designed to accompany enforcement of the city's new anti-camping law.



The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement program is part of Garcetti's sprawling plan to confront an out-of-control homeless problem. The mayor has proposed spending nearly $1 billion in the coming year to get people off the streets, build housing and clean up squalid encampments that have spread into nearly every neighborhood in the city.

City Council President Nury Martinez said Tuesday that the new program will unburden police from dealing with nonviolent situations where a clinician might be better suited.

"You couldn't have a clearer example of this country lacking a robust social safety net than when people with guns show up to respond to a non-violent, mental health crisis," Martinez said.

Los Angeles will run the program along with Urban Alchemy, an LA-based nonprofit organization that facilitates the city's mobile showers and restrooms and several of its interim housing facilities for homeless residents.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern california911 calleric garcetti
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
LA City Council approves nearly $2 million for homeless outreach teams
LBCC program lets homeless students safely sleep in cars on campus
Riverside County calls for long-term cleanup of Santa Ana River bottom
Homeless veteran encampments cleared out in Brentwood
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News