PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two gang members suspected of burglarizing a home in Pico Rivera early Friday morning were shot by the homeowner, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Serapis Avenue around 1:15 a.m. and found two adult suspects suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.
The homeowner opened fire on one of the suspects who broke into the residence through a window, wounding the suspect, according to the department.
The homeowner then stepped out onto his back patio, where he confronted the second suspect, who he believed was reaching for a firearm. The second suspect, who has not been identified, was shot and killed.
A getaway driver who took the wounded suspect to an area hospital was taken into custody. The wounded suspect was undergoing surgery, according to a detective.
The sheriff's department did not release any additional details.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Homeowner shoots 2 alleged gang members during burglary in Pico Rivera
