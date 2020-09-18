Homeowner shoots 2 alleged gang members during burglary in Pico Rivera

Two gang members suspected of burglarizing a home in Pico Rivera early Friday morning were shot by the homeowner, authorities say.
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two gang members suspected of burglarizing a home in Pico Rivera early Friday morning were shot by the homeowner, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Serapis Avenue around 1:15 a.m. and found two adult suspects suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The homeowner opened fire on one of the suspects who broke into the residence through a window, wounding the suspect, according to the department.

The homeowner then stepped out onto his back patio, where he confronted the second suspect, who he believed was reaching for a firearm. The second suspect, who has not been identified, was shot and killed.

A getaway driver who took the wounded suspect to an area hospital was taken into custody. The wounded suspect was undergoing surgery, according to a detective.

The sheriff's department did not release any additional details.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pico riveralos angeles countyburglaryhome invasionlos angeles county sheriff's departmentresidential burglary
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire sparked by gender reveal
Several county, city officials calling for Sheriff Villanueva to resign
Bobcat Fire: Flames encroaching on Mount Wilson
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response
IE family recovering after COVID-19 outbreak from backyard BBQ
Show More
Woman killed after car slams into Pomona home
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
SoCal doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine and if masks are here to stay
Monrovia art project paints rocks to share messages of positivity
Tips for parents balancing working from home and remote learning
More TOP STORIES News