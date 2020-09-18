Homeowner shoots 2 alleged gang members during burglary in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two gang members suspected of burglarizing a home in Pico Rivera early Friday morning were shot by the homeowner, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Serapis Avenue around 1:15 a.m. and found two adult suspects suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.The homeowner opened fire on one of the suspects who broke into the residence through a window, wounding the suspect, according to the department.The homeowner then stepped out onto his back patio, where he confronted the second suspect, who he believed was reaching for a firearm. The second suspect, who has not been identified, was shot and killed.A getaway driver who took the wounded suspect to an area hospital was taken into custody. The wounded suspect was undergoing surgery, according to a detective.The sheriff's department did not release any additional details.