Homicide billboard hopes to spark information that can lead to arrests

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Families desperate for justice in unsolved murders hoping a new message will help.

Loved ones gathered in Baldwin Park for the unveiling of a new billboard featuring four unsolved cases.

It's on the southbound 605 Freeway and Valley Boulevard where thousands will be able to view. The billboard has pictures of the victims and asks: "Do you know who murdered us?"

One victim was from Whittier and three others are from Los Angeles. Relatives say they hope the attention will lead to tips that police can use to catch the killers.

"All we want is for the community to know that we are looking for this person that murdered my son," Nora Agredano said.

"So many people that could be on these billboards and I'm just blessed that my brother is one of them. In light of somebody seeing it and saying something," said Jame Gregory whose brother was murdered.

Families urge anyone with information to call police.
