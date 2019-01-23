Homicide investigation underway after man found fatally shot in Anaheim

Authorities in Anaheim launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was found "out in the open" in a mixed residential-commercial area. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities in Anaheim launched a homicide investigation Wednesday morning after a shooting victim's body was found "out in the open" in a mixed residential-commercial area, a police spokesperson said.

A caller reported the discovery of the deceased man about 9 a.m. in the 400 block of South Kroeger Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound and apparent trauma to his body, investigators said. He was identified only as being in his 20s.

Detectives believe the homicide may have been gang-related, the Police Department said in a tweet.
