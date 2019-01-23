Homicide investigation underway after man's body found in Anaheim

Authorities in Anaheim launched a homicide investigation Wednesday morning after a man's body was found "out in the open" in a mixed residential-commercial area. (KABC)

Authorities in Anaheim launched a homicide investigation Wednesday morning after a man's body was found "out in the open" in a mixed residential-commercial area, a police spokesperson said.

A caller reported the discovery about 9 a.m. in the 400 block of South Kroeger Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The deceased man had suffered apparent trauma to his body, investigators said. He was not immediately identified.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAUSD strike: Teachers head back to school after reaching deal
Cal State tuition will not increase in the fall, chancellor says
Thousands volunteer for 2019 homeless count in LA
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
VIDEO: Los Angeles Rams jerseys receive Super Bowl patch
Trump plans to deliver State of the Union despite Pelosi's request for delay
Tulare County: Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years to life
Oscar Mayer looking for new employees to drive iconic Wienermobile
Show More
OC Rep. Katie Porter holds 1st town hall meeting
YouTube star rescues trapped parrot in South LA
McDonald's to offer free 'Bacon Hour' next week
Santa Ana man arrested for allegedly threatening Parkland survivors
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
More News