Authorities in Anaheim launched a homicide investigation Wednesday morning after a man's body was found "out in the open" in a mixed residential-commercial area, a police spokesperson said.
A caller reported the discovery about 9 a.m. in the 400 block of South Kroeger Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.
The deceased man had suffered apparent trauma to his body, investigators said. He was not immediately identified.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Homicide investigation underway after man's body found in Anaheim
Top Stories