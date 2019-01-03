Homicide investigation underway at Lancaster Jack in the Box

A homicide investigation is being conducted at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Lancaster on Thursday.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is being conducted at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Lancaster on Thursday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives were called at about 12:45 p.m. to the 43600 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was discovered.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the man died.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
