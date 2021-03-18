Homicide investigation underway in Encino after body found; possible suspect in custody

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a body was found in what appeared to be a garage of a home in Encino Thursday afternoon.

A significant police presence was seen in a cul-de-sac near the home in the 17700 block of Alonzo Place.

Authorities say they received multiple reports of a suspect with some type of knife who was walking around the neighborhood with a dog and possibly assaulted someone, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as a dog was being taken into animal control custody



That suspect is also believed to be connected to an earlier incident in which a man was treated with a cut to his left arm. That occurred around 11:50 a.m. at White Oak Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

That person has been taken into custody for both crimes.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
