Los Angeles police are investigating the homicide of a man in his 20s in Hollywood on Monday.Officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Argyle Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m.Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities were searching for a suspect who was seen running from the location, but a detailed description of the man was not released.Investigators were canvassing the area, searching for surveillance video and talking to witnesses as the investigation continued.