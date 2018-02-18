Man's death prompts Hollywood homicide investigation

The scene of a homicide investigation in Hollywood on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles police are investigating the homicide of a man in his 20s in Hollywood on Monday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Argyle Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were searching for a suspect who was seen running from the location, but a detailed description of the man was not released.

Investigators were canvassing the area, searching for surveillance video and talking to witnesses as the investigation continued.
