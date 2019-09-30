Horrendous crash leaves driver dead, 4 others injured after car slams into tree in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A horrendous crash in Inglewood left a driver dead and four others injured Sunday morning.

Paramedics and firefighters responded to the area of Florence Avenue and Market Street at 2:30 a.m.

First responders found the mangled wreckage of a Honda Accord after it slammed into a tree.

The 22-year old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four passengers were transported to the hospital with varying injuries.

Witnesses said the car was speeding, ran a red light and that the driver lost control of the vehicle leading to the crash.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call Inglewood Police Traffic (310) 412-5134 or the 24-hour anonymous hotline number at 888-41-CRIME (888-412-7463).
