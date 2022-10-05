New Hulu reinvention of the horror classic 'Hellraiser' stars the first ever female Pinhead

The Hulu reinvention of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic film "Hellraiser" stars a woman for the first time as Pinhead.

Listen, this isn't your parent's "Hellraiser." This reinvention of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic stars a woman for the first time as the main antagonist, Pinhead.

Listen, this isn't your parent's "Hellraiser." This reinvention of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic stars a woman for the first time as the main antagonist, Pinhead.

And if you've never watched any of the previous "Hellraiser" movies, don't worry, you don't need to. This is perfect to start with or add to your collection of favorites.

Hulu's "Hellraiser" follows a young woman struggling with addiction as she ends up with a mysterious ancient puzzle box, utterly unaware that its purpose is to summon the evil Cenobites. The Cenobites are former humans turned monsters who harvest human souls to torture in their sadistic experiments.

Jamie Clayton told On the Red Carpet that she didn't want to mimic Doug Bradley's original performance as Pinhead. She tried to make it her own, describing this leader of the Cenobites as "something new, different, sensual and terrifying."

"I think it was a really smart decision to want to cast a woman in the role because it sort of takes the burden off of the audience to even want to or try to compare this performance to Doug's," Clayton said. "In the 'Hellbound Heart,' the Cenobites are described as these sort of gender-less, neutral beings, and so I think it's fun, it's smart, it's interesting."

According to Clayton, transforming into Pinhead took anywhere between 4.5 to 6 hours. Then at the end of the day, removing the mask and makeup required another 30-60 minutes.

"I'm hoping that people who have never seen the films can watch this one and really enjoy it," said Clayton. "People who have seen all of them and are diehard fans will enjoy what we've done."

The movie was directed by David Bruckner and also stars Odessa A'zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, and Brandon Flynn.

"Hellraiser" premieres exclusively on Hulu Friday, October 7.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.