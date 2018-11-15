Horse found safe in pool after Camp Fire blazes through area

A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise thanks to a backyard swimming pool.Jeff Hill found the horse in a backyard when he returned to his evacuated neighborhood.In a Facebook post, he said the horse was tangled in the pool cover, which helped keep the horse from drowning.He was able to free the horse, who was tired and shivering from it's journey.The story had a happy ending. The horse was taken to a rescue away from the fire zone and is expected to make a full recovery.