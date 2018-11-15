CAMP FIRE

Horse found safe in pool after Camp Fire blazes through area

EMBED </>More Videos

A horse was saved from the Camp Fire thanks to a backyard swimming pool.

PARADISE, Calif. --
A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise thanks to a backyard swimming pool.

Jeff Hill found the horse in a backyard when he returned to his evacuated neighborhood.

In a Facebook post, he said the horse was tangled in the pool cover, which helped keep the horse from drowning.

He was able to free the horse, who was tired and shivering from it's journey.

The story had a happy ending. The horse was taken to a rescue away from the fire zone and is expected to make a full recovery.

PHOTOS: Deadly Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Fireanimal rescuehorseswildfireanimal newsanimals in perilanimalanimalsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Horses flee Camp Fire in Butte County
CAMP FIRE
The deadliest wildfires in California history
How to report price gouging during CA wildfires
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
California wildfires claim 60 firefighters' homes
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
Woolsey Fire 52 percent contained as winds lose strength
Newbury Park pharmacy delivers medications to fire evacuees
Large-scale active shooter drill held in Riverside
Point Dume residents consider forming own fire department
Show More
Police seek suspect in hit-and-run death of IE man
Woolsey Fire near Rocketdyne leads to toxic-material worries
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
More News