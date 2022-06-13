The horses at Gateway HorseWorks are helping people heal from trauma

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Horses at Gateway HorseWorks are helping people heal from trauma

MALVERN, Pa. -- Kristen DeMarco is a lifelong horse-lover who always knew the animal could help anyone become a better person.

She heard of an emerging therapy called "equine assisted psychotherapy" which pairs an equine specialist with a licensed mental health practitioner to help patients.


So DeMarco opened "Gateway HorseWorks" in 2015.

She uses her horse herd on her Malvern farm to assist in the therapy, where the horses become metaphors for the patients and help them in their healing process.

She's helped everyone from crime victims, to human trafficking survivors, to school-aged kids heal from trauma.


She says as the world learns more about mental health, it's important to have a plethora of different therapy options for patients to assist them in their well-being.

It's also a dream come true for her to both work with horses and help her community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in shooting death of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood
2 women killed in street takeover crash in Compton
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes
Show More
Martin Scorsese's Restoration Screening Room shows classics for free
Brush fire near Wrightwood grows to 990 acres; evacs in place
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
More TOP STORIES News