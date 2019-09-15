Horseshoe Fire spreads to 250 acres in Riverside County's Juniper Flats area; containment rises to 20 percent

JUNIPER FLATS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire in the Juniper Flats community of Riverside County has spread to 250 acres as firefighters increased the blaze's containment level to 20 percent, officials announced Sunday morning.Mandatory evacuation orders remained in place for about 200 people who live in the area near the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, according to Cal Fire.The fast-moving fire erupted shortly before 6 p.m. near the 21000 block of Stagecoach Trail, prompting the evacuation of about 60 homes.No injuries or structural damage has been reported.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.