Hot air balloon crashes in desert near Las Vegas

Goodsprings, Nev. -- Several agencies have responded to a hot air balloon crash in the Nevada desert near Goodsprings, Nevada.

A chopper from a local ABC affiliate KTNV was able to find the site of the crash in the desert just north of Goodsprings off of Route 161.

Clark County Fire Department responded to the crash at approximately 9:25 a.m. They were joined by Las Vegas police, Nevada Highway Patrol and Bureau of Land Management.

Several ambulances and Mercy Air also responded to the scene and ambulances have been seen leaving with patients.

Clark County Fire Department confirmed that 7 people have been transported to UMC Trauma. One of those people was airlifted.

At this time, there is no confirmed information on number of people involved, how many people injured or why the balloon crashed.

The FAA will be investigating the crash.
