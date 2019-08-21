LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A hotel cook who allegedly made threats to "shoot up" fellow employees and guests at the Airport Marriott in Long Beach has been arrested, police said.
Rodolfo Montoya, 37, was arrested in Huntington Beach. A search of his home turned up multiple firearms.
Long Beach police said Montoya had the means to carry out a mass casualty incident.
Hotel cook arrested for threats against employees, guests at Airport Marriott in Long Beach
