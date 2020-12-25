Fire damages building on Houdini Estate in Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flames tore through a building on the Houdini Estate in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday night.The fire started just after 8 p.m. in a shed behind the house in the 2400 block of N. Laurel Canyon Blvd., which was once home to legendary illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini.Over 100 firefighters responded while helicopters performed water drops.Crews say they were helped by the wind which pushed the flames into a small area of brush.The fire was fully contained in about an hour.