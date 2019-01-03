House cat found with screwdriver protruding from head

EMBED </>More Videos

House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head

By
PASADENA, Texas --
Police are looking for the person who stuck a screwdriver in a cat's head in a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

According to a Texas police department, a sitter let the tabby cat named Tito outside of his home in the 3500 block of Mattye Maye on Dec. 16, 2018.

When Tito returned about an hour later, he had a screwdriver protruding from his head. The cat was rushed to an animal hospital for treatment. He is now back home recovering.

"It's scary to think evil is lurking that close to home," Samantha Pastor, the cat's owner, told ABC7 sister station, KTRK-TV. "I can't let him outside. I'm afraid if I let him out he may not come back. Or worse, I have two small kids. I have two dogs. Are we really safe with someone walking around doing something like that to an animal?"

Police said the incident happened between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. that evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
catsanimal crueltyanimal newsTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Couple jumps out window in Garden Grove apartment fire
Pelosi poised to become House speaker, making history
Chinatown water main break floods streets, parking lots
Man left in critical condition following attack at NoHo bus stop
Teen battling mystery illness, now she's blind
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Body found in burnt-out car in East Los Angeles
Show More
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Beyond Meat teams up with fast-food chains to sell plant-based items
Why social media could get in the way of a job
Officer opens fire on would-be robber at Eagle Rock Plaza
More News