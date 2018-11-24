House explosion leaves 3 injured in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities investigated an explosion at a home that left three people with burn injuries in Oxnard Saturday morning.

The explosion happened around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Lamar Avenue in the El Rio neighborhood. Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions from a home in the area.

When firefighters arrived, a home was engulfed in flames. Three people had suffered burn injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Authorities said the explosion had destroyed a significant part of the home.

The fire was eventually knocked down and crews stayed at the scene for several hours.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
