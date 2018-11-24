House explosion leaves mother, father and infant daughter injured in Oxnard

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities investigated an explosion at a home that left three people with burn injuries in Oxnard Saturday morning. (KABC)

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities investigated an explosion at a home that left three people with burn injuries in Oxnard Saturday morning.

The explosion happened around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Lamar Avenue in the El Rio neighborhood. Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions from a home in the area.

When firefighters arrived, a home was engulfed in flames. A mother's anguished screams were captured on camera as a family was trapped inside.

The mother, father and their infant daughter were badly burned. Neighbors said they were heartbroken by what they'd witnessed.

"She saw the father come out shirtless and he was covered in black ash. The baby also had half the face burnt and the mother came out looking very worried and it was just a terrible thing to see," Michelle said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital in unknown conditions as firefighters worked to put out the fire. Residents had reported hearing one loud explosion that rocked the neighborhood and then several smaller ones.

"About 3 minutes after the explosion, she saw the fire and she said it was really big. After 20 minutes, it was just astonishing how big the fire got," Michelle said, translating for her mother.

Neighbors said the young family was renting a room in the home when the explosion appeared to come from the garage.

Authorities said the explosion had destroyed a significant part of the home.

Devastated neighbor Maria Rodriguez described the horrible injuries the young mother and her little girl suffered. She said the family is from Mexico and their lives were suddenly ripped apart by the violent explosion.

"The husband was burned. It was all so sad. (The infant) had her whole face burned," she said in Spanish.

The fire was eventually knocked down, and crews stayed at the scene for several hours.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionhouse fireburn injurieshospitalfirefightersOxnardVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tijuana declares 'humanitarian crisis,' seeks help from UN
Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of killing dad in Laguna Niguel
Hundreds show up at charity event for Thousand Oaks shooting victims
Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition
Investigation underway after woman's body found in Azusa
Lawsuit filed against SoCal Edison on behalf of Woolsey Fire victims
3 taken into custody after high-speed chase ends in Duarte
Mar Vista showcases small businesses during vendor event
Show More
Suspect steals treasured photos at Paramount gas station
Police: Man killed by officer at Alabama mall was not the shooter
Royal relocation: Harry, Meghan to move to the suburbs
Quick, healthy recipes for your Thanksgiving leftovers
Mission Inn's Festival of Lights ceremony features Robin Thicke
More News