House fire destroys $1 million in luxury cars in Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Fire destroyed more than a million dollars' worth of luxury cars, in a matter of minutes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Tuesday.

Investigators are still trying to determine how it happened.

A Bentley, Porsche and Tesla were among the charred vehicles inside a specialty dual garage.

The house belongs to a Canadian car enthusiast who bought the home specifically to store his collection.

Neighbors said he owned over 100 luxury vehicles.

The homeowner was out of town when the fire broke out.

It took close to 50 firefighters to put out the flames.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teslacarsfireu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News