Mischievous dog causes house fire in New Mexico: VIDEO

LOS ALAMOS, New Mexico -- Two dogs home alone found themselves in a bit of a "ruff" situation when one of them ended up starting a fire in New Mexico.

Security footage from inside the home last month shows one of the dogs, Kahuna, knocking over an ironing board and surrounding items.

According to the Los Alamos County Fire Department, the items that fell along with the ironing board were melted by the furnace, and that material entered into the heater, providing the necessary fuel to initiate a fire.

Both Kahuna and the other dog, Paige, escaped without injury.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and limit damage to the house.
