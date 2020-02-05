House fire in Pomona leaves 6 dogs dead

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six dogs died after a fire erupted at a two-story house in Pomona early Wednesday morning, officials said.Crews responded to the 1600 block of Park Avenue at about 1:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The blaze erupted on the first floor of the building and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames approximately 40 minutes later.No people were injured, but six dogs were found dead in the house.It was not immediately known how the fire started.The extent of the home's damage was not known.