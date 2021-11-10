child abandoned

Exclusive video shows arrests of TX mom, boyfriend accused of killing child, abandoning boys

Brian Coulter, Gloria Williams kids: Teen son told police he and 2 brothers had been living alone with brother's corpse
By Jessica Willey
New video shows Houston horror house couple's arrest at library

HOUSTON -- Before the mother of the children abandoned with their brother's decaying corpse was arrested two weeks ago, a video shows her and her boyfriend at a library where sources told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK they were looking up news articles on the shocking case.

Gloria Williams, 35, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Brian Coulter, remain in jail. Coulter is charged with the murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee. Williams is charged with injury to a child by omission, injury to a child with serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Exclusive video obtained by KTRK through a public records request to the city of Houston shows the couple on Oct. 26 at a Houston library. They walk in at 4:42 p.m. and go straight to front the desk, where they engage with a library employee. Their demeanor appears casual, as Williams cracks a smile.

This library visit was just two days after Williams' 15-year-old son called 911 for help and told Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies that he and his two brothers had been living alone in a Houston apartment as the body of another brother rotted away in a bedroom.

RELATED: Houston mother lived in apartment with dead son's remains for months

During the 23-minute library visit, Williams' sons were in protective custody.

Williams' bond was raised last week to more than $1.5 million. Coulter's bond is at $1 million. Investigators believe Coulter beat the boy to death in front of his brothers last November.

On the day the couple was in the library, sources say they were searching for news articles about the horrific case. The video shows Williams walking out with a piece of paper. They walk to the car where deputies speed in, and arrest them without incident.
