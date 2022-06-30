death investigation

LAPD Chief Michel Moore denies officer died due to beating during training accident

Moore said he is committed to a comprehensive investigation, including an examination of any safeguards for the future.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore denied claims that an officer who died after a training accident in May was beaten by his colleagues.

During a meeting police commission meeting on Tuesday, Moore said though department does not generally comment on pending legal claims, he felt the need to address them after the case garnered such media attention.

Moore said 32-year-old Houston Tipping suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury during a fall last month.

However, Tipping's family claims he was beaten during the exercise.

"Officer Tipping did not sustain any laceration to the head, any cut or otherwise to his head as a result of his fall to the ground when he and another officer, during a training exercise, fell to the ground, explained Moore. "Officer Tipping was also not struck or beaten during this training session."

Meanwhile, the family's lawyer issued a statement Tuesday saying Moore is either "mistaken or misinformed".

He claims he has verified with different sources that Tipping suffered two head injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not have a certified instructor on site during a training exercise that led to the death of an officer, according to the attorney representing the officer's mother, who recently filed a wrongful-death claim against the city.



