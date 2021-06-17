Missing hiker rescued after 3-day search in San Bernardino Mountains

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 64-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the San Bernardino Mountains was rescued after a three-day search.Peggy Faulk said she was hiking with a friend Sunday when she got lost at the San Gorgonio Mountain summit."I've been training to summit Mt. Whitney. It's the tallest peak in the lower 48," said Faulk. "I went on the hike with a friend and she is much faster than me, and I said, 'If you want to go on ahead you can.'"Faulk planned to catch up to her friend and meet at the car, but her phone lost track of the trail and she didn't have a backup system."But, I thought, 'Well, I'll just go south and find a shortcut.' The altitude affects your thinking, it was so stupid," Faulk said.A search for Faulk began when she didn't meet up with her friend."I was absolutely in shock that my mom went missing, because she has gone on a number of hikes out here in California," said Peggy's daughter, Alexandra Faulk, who traveled from Houston to California while her mother remained missing.But Faulk was ultimately rescued after a search and rescue team volunteer found her. When she was found, Faulk didn't believe they were real."When they finally found me, which I had been hallucinating for a couple of days, and when I saw these four people in orange shirts walking to me I thought, 'Boy, my hallucinations are getting crazy.'"Faulk said she's thankful to those who helped rescue her.Faulk's advice for other hikers is to go with a friend who hikes at the same speed, have a backup map and a beacon to help rescuers to find you.