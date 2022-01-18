'How I Met Your Father' is out now: What to know and how to stream

The highly anticipated "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff, "How I Met Your Father," has finally arrived.The first two episodes of the 10-episode series premiered Tuesday, Jan. 18 on Hulu.The new series follows a woman named Sophie who tells her son the story of how she met his father when she was younger.Hilary Duff plays the flashback version of Sophie, who is living in New York City in the year 2021, while Kim Cattrall portrays the future version of the character, sharing her story years later.When the casting announcement was made, Duff shared: "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby ... Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th [Television] families."Other cast members include Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma.Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck are also set to appear.The show is executive produced by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the creators of the original Emmy-winning sitcom, as well as Pam Fryman, who directed most of the original series, and Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger and Adam Londy."How I Met Your Mother" ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014 and followed Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) telling his children how he met their mother.