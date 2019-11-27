Food & Drink

How to carve a turkey like a pro

Here is a step-by-step guide to carving your turkey like a pro.

  1. Take the drumsticks off. Cut around the joint.


  2. Cut into the breast meat above where the drumstick was. Cut it all the way to the bone.


  3. Then on top, find the breast bone, and cut the same side of the breast right down along the breast bone.


  4. You'll be able to take off the breast meat in one piece and remove the skin.


  5. Carve the meat and place on platter. Lay the skin on top for a nice presentation.


  6. Cut the dark meat right off the bone.


  7. Add the meat to the platter and garnish.
