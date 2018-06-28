Journalist starts GoFundMe to help Capital Gazette newspaper shooting victims in Annapolis

A witness recounts what he saw during the fatal shooting rampage at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. (Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
A fellow journalist has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for victims of Thursday's shooting at the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis, Maryland.

"Please give what you can to help the Capital Gazette newsroom and their journalists," Bloomberg reporter Madi Alexander wrote on the campaign page. "Our hearts break for our colleagues in Annapolis and we want to do whatever we possibly can to help them pay for medical bills, funeral costs, newsroom repairs, and any other unforeseen expenses that might arise as a result of this terrible shooting."

Alexander said on Twitter that she does not personally know staffers at the Capital Gazette but has been in contact with GoFundMe about how the funds will be distributed. She is not able to withdraw any money from the fund, nor is anybody else without GoFundMe's approval.


The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, spoke to Alexander and reported that GoFundMe will likely release the funds to a finance officer at the Capital Gazette.
