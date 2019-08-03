el paso shooting

El Paso shooting: How to help victims after shooting at Cielo Vista Mall Walmart

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're looking to support those impacted by Saturday's deadly mass shooting in El Paso, several organizations have ways to help:

The El Paso Community Foundation has established a fund to help victims of Saturday's deadly shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. Those looking to help can make cash donations on EPCF's website. The foundation said it will waive administrative fees and pay credit card fees associated with fundraising for the victims. EPCF said it will work with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to disburse funds raised.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has also mobilized staff and volunteers to support those impacted in El Paso. Those looking to support the organization's work can do so on the local chapter's website.



Local authorities have said there is an urgent need for blood donations. Those looking to donate locally should contact Vitalant blood centers to schedule a donation appointment. Donations will also be collected through Sunday at the food court of the Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces.
