How to help tornado victims: American Red Cross, Western Kentucky relief fund accepting donations

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the creation of a tornado relief fund for the western part of the state.
By The Associated Press
Mercy Chefs deploy to Kentucky to help tornado victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims and setting up dedicated funds for donations to support their efforts.

Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.

American Red Cross



The American Red Cross is making it easy to send a quick $10 donation simply by texting "REDCROSS" addressed to the number, 90999. Other donations can be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcross.org/ABC online. Other information, including suggestions on how to find someone affected by the storm, can be found here.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund



Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the creation of a tornado relief fund for the western part of the state and also called on people to donate blood, which has been running in short supply during the pandemic.

Salvation Army



The Salvation Army has set up a disaster relief fund for tornado victims. Donations can be made here or by calling 800-725-2769. It is also preparing to dispatch mobile kitchens that can serve 500 to 1,500 meals per day to the survivors and first responders in the affected areas.

Kentucky tornadoes caused at least 70 deaths and an Edwardsville, Illinois storm made an Amazon warehouse collapse, killing six people.



World Vision



World Vision, a Christian humanitarian group, plans to begin shipping relief supplies to churches in Kentucky beginning Sunday. Besides food and emergency kits, the supplies will include heaters, blankets, solar lights and mini-refrigerators. Donations to help support those efforts can be made here.

Samaritan's Purse



Samaritan's Purse, another humanitarian group, said it sent disaster response teams on Saturday to Mayfield, Kentucky, and Monette, Arkansas, while other teams started to head to the devastation in Tennessee and Illinois. A tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment departed from Texas, according to the group, with more help on the way from North Carolina when weather allows. Donations can be made here.

"There are going to be a lot of deaths," Beshear said. "There are also going to be a lot of injuries."

The governor also said people in the affected areas can help by staying off the roads, whenever possible.
