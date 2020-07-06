hulu

Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' stars talk about life in quarantine, the best of seasons 3 and winning awards

Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' streaming season's 1-3 now.
By
LOS ANGELES -- With production being halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, we're just going to have to wait that little bit longer for a new season of 'The Handmaid's Tale' on Hulu. Luckily, we have seasons one through three we can enjoy in the meantime.

On The Red Carpet caught up with the stars to see what life has been like during the extended hiatus. Elisabeth Moss, who not only stars but also executive produces and will direct in season four, told OTRC's Karl Schmid that the extended hiatus due to coronavirus was both a blessing and a curse.

"I've definitely had too much time to sit around going is that the way I should shoot it?" the star said. "You have two weeks to prep one episode and now all of a sudden we've had months," Moss added.

For Moss' co-stars Joseph Fiennes and Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" has given them roles of a lifetime.

"He is just pure evil in one sense, but to get your teeth into Fred, what it offers to me in terms of an actor -- to stretch and to go to uncomfortable places -- has been really compelling," Fiennes told OTRC.

"I find great sympathy for her," Dowd explained.

Season three sees an entire episode dedicated to taking viewers back to see what shaped her character to become they way she has, a character that won Dowd an Emmy statue.

"Winning an Emmy was really really fun," the actress told Schmid.

Elisabeth Moss also has an Emmy statue for her performance on the hit series and acknowledges what that recognition means. "It means a lot to us. We really value that kind of recognition you know."

Watch all three seasons of "The Handmaid's Tale" streaming on Hulu now.

Join us as nominees are announced July 28th... and find out who WINS the Primetime Emmy Awards September 20th on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesemmyshuluentertainmentprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HULU
Season two of 'Ramy' on Hulu is about facing our discomfort
'Little Fires Everywhere' team on the female-led, timely series
Hulu top contenders for expanded categories at Emmy Awards
Critics Choice Real TV Awards announced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen driver allegedly kills young girl, injures 5 others in Montclair collision
Girl, 13, killed in Pico Rivera carjacking
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Brush fire near Agua Dulce burns at least 1,300 acres
Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
Zach Braff promises to take care of Nick Cordero's family
Southland beaches reopen after holiday closure
Show More
Suspected drug trafficking plane crash lands in Mexico
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Amanda Kloots took us on a journey of hope for Nick Cordero
LA County hospitals warned to prepare for COVID-19 surge
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News