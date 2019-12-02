Human remains found in Griffith Park prompts homicide investigation

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway in Griffith Park after human remains were found Monday, police said.

Los Angeles police officers responded after 9 a.m. to reports of human remains discovered near Griffith Park Drive.

Authorities did not provide information on age, gender or possible cause of death.

It is unclear how long the remains were inside the park near a dirt road.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
