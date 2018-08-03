Hundreds evacuated in Virginia after dam overflows

JOYEETA BISWAS
Hundreds of people have been evacuated in Virginia after a National Weather Service (NWS) warning sparked fears of a dam burst.

Water from the College Lake Dam in the city of Lynchburg, Virginia, was overflowing uncontrollably and the dam was being monitored for structural damage, an NWS bulletin issued at 2:59 a.m. local time said -- warning of resulting flash floods.

"Should a dam failure occur, water along Blackwater and Ivy Creeks may rise several feet within a few minutes, with very swift currents," the bulletin said.

More than 150 people had been removed from the possible path of dam waters, Luann Hunt, a spokesperson for the city of Lynchburg, told ABC News.

"We have about 130 people in one of our shelters, and about 25 in another shelter," she said, adding that engineers with the city's Water Resources Department were in the midst of conducting a dam inspection.

Hunt said it was difficult to say how much of the city would be affected by the dam water, because the city has a creek system that meanders through different parts of the municipality.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
Mother throws young daughter into river, killing her
Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled because it could contain real milk
Amber Alert: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Trump continues to assert media is 'enemy' of people
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Show More
'Girls Who Code' program prepares girls for STEM-related careers
Blaze Bernstein murdered because he was gay, OCDA says
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
VIDEO: Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut
USC requests federal investigation into donation by county supervisor
More News