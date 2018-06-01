Huntington Beach armed robbery suspect hits another bank

Two Huntington Beach banks have been the target of the same armed robbery suspect in Huntington Beach within the past month.The suspect, described as a white male in his 50s with light-colored eyes, entered One West Bank on Yorktown Avenue on May 30 and demanded cash from employees at gunpoint.This armed robbery came exactly one month to the day after he stole cash in the same manner from First Bank on Main Street.In both incidents, tellers gave the suspect an unknown amount of money before he fled the bank on foot. Nobody was injured during either robbery.The suspect has worn the same clothing each time, an outfit that includes a dark-colored hoodie-style sweatshirt along with a dark-colored knit cap, dark long pants, gray athletic shoes and a white dust mask over his mouth and nose.The Huntington Beach Police Department is encouraging anybody with information to call 714-375-5066.