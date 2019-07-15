Huntington Beach camper, dog reported missing in Inyo National Forest

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Search teams are hoping aerial reconnaissance and thermal imaging will lead them to a Huntington Beach camper who vanished in the Inyo National Forest.The Inyo County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Sheryl Powell disappeared near the Grandview Campground in the Bristlecone Pine Forest area Friday around 2 p.m.Her husband said she went to take their dog for a walk while he moved their Jeep.Powell is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes. She may be wearing a purple top.The family's dog has a red leash and weighs five pounds.Anyone with information can contact the Inyo County Sheriff's Office at 760-878-0383.