Huntington Beach camper, dog reported missing in Inyo National Forest

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Search teams are hoping aerial reconnaissance and thermal imaging will lead them to a Huntington Beach camper who vanished in the Inyo National Forest.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Sheryl Powell disappeared near the Grandview Campground in the Bristlecone Pine Forest area Friday around 2 p.m.

Her husband said she went to take their dog for a walk while he moved their Jeep.

Powell is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes. She may be wearing a purple top.

The family's dog has a red leash and weighs five pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the Inyo County Sheriff's Office at 760-878-0383.
