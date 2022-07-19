Huntington Beach man, 34, arrested in murder of woman excavated at mobile-home park

EMBED <>More Videos

Human remains excavated at OC mobile home park

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with killing a woman whose remains were excavated from a Huntington Beach mobile-home park this weekend.

Antonio Padilla of Huntington Beach was arrested Sunday for murder, as well as for an outstanding bench misdemeanor warrant.

A murder charge was filed Tuesday and he was scheduled to be arraigned.

Padilla, who lists his occupation as cook, was being held without bail.

Police were called to a mobile home park on Slater Avenue Saturday afternoon after residents reported a foul odor.

Authorities investigated and eventually excavated a woman's remains behind a home on the property. It was not immediately clear how long she had been dead or how she died.

On Tuesday, the woman was identified as 60-year-old Gina Lockhart of Huntington Beach.

Neighbors are shocked, saying the mobile-home park is family friendly. They would often see children playing at the property where the body was found.

Resident Irene Correa said she noticed the unusual odor over the weekend.

"Just strange smells," Correa said. "We thought it was cats or dogs leaving their mess. We never imagined it was gonna be what they told us, that they found a human body."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Beach police tipline at (714) 375-5066 or provide anonymous information to OC Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countyarrestmurderhuman remains foundhomicide investigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
7-Eleven crime spree suspects tried buying more ammunition: Attorney
Sixth Street bridge already plagued by street takeovers, other stunts
LA residents double reports of water waste amid drought restrictions
No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam
$5K reward offered for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker
NYPD cop on horseback chases alleged thief down Times Square street
IE couple's wedding highlighted by encounter with Bennifer
Show More
High surf advisory issued along Southern California beaches
Toyota Tundra pickup now available with hybrid power
Amazon warehouses under investigation from feds
4 deputies injured after DUI suspect crashes into patrol cars in OC
Suspect arrested in 1975 murder after genealogist uses new approach
More TOP STORIES News