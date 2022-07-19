Huntington Beach man, 34, arrested in murder of woman excavated at mobile-home park

Antonio Padilla of Huntington Beach was arrested Sunday for murder, as well as for an outstanding bench misdemeanor warrant.
A murder charge was filed Tuesday and he was scheduled to be arraigned.
Padilla, who lists his occupation as cook, was being held without bail.
Police were called to a mobile home park on Slater Avenue Saturday afternoon after residents reported a foul odor.
Authorities investigated and eventually excavated a woman's remains behind a home on the property. It was not immediately clear how long she had been dead or how she died.
On Tuesday, the woman was identified as 60-year-old Gina Lockhart of Huntington Beach.
Neighbors are shocked, saying the mobile-home park is family friendly. They would often see children playing at the property where the body was found.
Resident Irene Correa said she noticed the unusual odor over the weekend.
"Just strange smells," Correa said. "We thought it was cats or dogs leaving their mess. We never imagined it was gonna be what they told us, that they found a human body."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Beach police tipline at (714) 375-5066 or provide anonymous information to OC Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS
