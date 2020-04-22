Coronavirus California

Huntington Beach nursing home reports 72 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Two people have died from coronavirus at a Huntington Beach nursing home, where more than 70 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents and staff.
By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have died from the novel coronavirus at a Huntington Beach nursing home, where more than 70 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents and staff.

Huntington Valley Healthcare Center says 48 patients and 24 health care staff members have tested positive for the virus at the facility.

The patients are isolated in area hospitals or at the facility, while staff who tested positive are self-isolating with minor symptoms, according to a statement from the facility.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family of those who lost their lives from COVID-19. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone in our facility," said Sarah Bates of Huntington Valley Healthcare Center's Administration team. "This incident underscores the service and sacrifices made by our dedicated team every day. We're grateful for their continued efforts."

200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders: 'We've complied long enough'
EMBED More News Videos

More than 200 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach on Friday to demand the reopening of California's economy while simultaneously defying stay-at-home orders to not congregate in large groups.



The facility says "additional stringent safety protocols" were put in place starting March 11. The measures include restricting access to the building to essential medical personnel, screening staff and medically essential visitors, reducing communal activities and strict visitor restrictions.

Huntington Valley Healthcare Center says it has approximately 100 residents and 100 staff at the facility.

The nursing home is in the same city where more than 200 protesters gathered on Friday to demand the reopening of California's economy while simultaneously defying stay-at-home orders to not congregate in large groups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshuntington beachorange countynursing homecoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in U.S., new test shows
Coronavirus: Ventura County begins loosening restrictions
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 663
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in U.S., new test shows
CDC warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could hit U.S. next winter
Breast implants deflect bullet, save life, doctors say
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Riverside County golf courses reopen with restrictions
Show More
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Many citizens won't receive stimulus checks due to spouse's immigration status
Teen successfully treated for COVID-19 with blood cleaning therapy
Food trucks now allowed to operate at California rest stops
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
More TOP STORIES News