Huntington Beach nursing home reports 72 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

More than 200 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach on Friday to demand the reopening of California's economy while simultaneously defying stay-at-home orders to not congregate in large groups.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have died from the novel coronavirus at a Huntington Beach nursing home, where more than 70 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents and staff.Huntington Valley Healthcare Center says 48 patients and 24 health care staff members have tested positive for the virus at the facility.The patients are isolated in area hospitals or at the facility, while staff who tested positive are self-isolating with minor symptoms, according to a statement from the facility."Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family of those who lost their lives from COVID-19. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone in our facility," said Sarah Bates of Huntington Valley Healthcare Center's Administration team. "This incident underscores the service and sacrifices made by our dedicated team every day. We're grateful for their continued efforts."The facility says "additional stringent safety protocols" were put in place starting March 11. The measures include restricting access to the building to essential medical personnel, screening staff and medically essential visitors, reducing communal activities and strict visitor restrictions.Huntington Valley Healthcare Center says it has approximately 100 residents and 100 staff at the facility.The nursing home is in the same city where more than 200 protesters gathered on Friday to demand the reopening of California's economy while simultaneously defying stay-at-home orders to not congregate in large groups.