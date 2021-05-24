29 arrested, unlawful assembly declared again on second night of Huntington Beach street party

More than 100 people gathered Sunday night for what police believe was a continuation of a Saturday night birthday party that was promoted on Tik Tok and drew massive crowds.
Authorities said Sunday's crowd was cleared by midnight, and a total of 29 people were arrested on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, firing illegal fireworks, resisting arrest and failure to disperse.
That's compared to nearly 150 people, among a crowd of about 2,500 people, that were arrested the night before on similar charges.
On Saturday, multiple downtown businesses, police vehicles and a lifeguard tower were damaged, but no serious injuries were reported.
Less than 24 hours after the initial gathering, a Huntington Beach couple showed up and swept up broken glass and pepper balls leftover from police who tried to disperse the throngs of people.
"I worry about the kids and people who come to enjoy the beach, and I don't want them stepping on glass," Pat Mancilla said. "I just cleaned up all down there, up and down the streets. Doing my part."
Mancilla's husband, Ed, said the city needed extra help after the widespread vandalism.
"Looks like it got way out of hand last night. City workers can't take care of everything, so any help the local residents can do to keep the beach clean, that's why we're here," he said.
Police created an online portal and are asking for people to submit video they have from the weekend as they continue to gather evidence. Click here to submit your video.