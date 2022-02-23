Solemn procession held for Huntington Beach police officer killed in helicopter crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Procession held for police officer killed in OC helicopter crash

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A solemn procession was held Tuesday afternoon to honor Huntington Beach police Officer Nicholas Vella, who died when the police helicopter he was in crashed into the ocean water off Newport Beach.

The procession left the Orange County coroner's office in Santa Ana shortly after 1 p.m., as the hearse carrying Vella was escorted by dozens of motorcycle officers and other law enforcement vehicles. Police on the ground saluted as the procession slowly passed by.

The HBPD helicopter crashed just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday while it was responding to a request for assistance from the Newport Beach Police Department involving a fight near 18th Street and Balboa Boulevard, authorities said.

Vella, 44, and another officer were pulled from the wreckage by emergency responders and bystanders. Vella, a 14-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other officer, a 16-year veteran who was not identified, was treated and released from the hospital Sunday.

RELATED: Huntington Beach mourns death of officer involved in helicopter crash
EMBED More News Videos

Law enforcement and local residents came out to honor the late officer Nicholas Vella, who suffered fatal injuries after the helicopter he was in crashed in Newport Beach.



Tuesday's procession carried Vella's body to Community Funeral Service in La Habra. Funeral arrangements were still pending.

Vella, who previously spent four years with the Laguna Beach Police Department, is survived by a wife and teenage daughter.

Meanwhile, the police department and Huntington Beach Police Officers Association announced a fundraising effort to support Vella's family. Donations can be made here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countyofficer injuredpolice officer killedntsbhelicopterhelicopter crashsouthern californiainvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
Lawsuit claims LAPD jailed wrong person with same name for 13 days
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Coldest storm of season moves out Wednesday, but wintry weather stays
Drivers passing through Grapevine keeping close eye on snow and ice
LA City Council approves plan to reduce speed limits in some areas
Show More
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
Local lawmaker proposes a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'
Man arrested for burglary at historic Sowden House in Los Feliz
Rams player picks fitting name for son born on night of Super Bowl win
Party bus chase ends with violent crash in Antelope Valley
More TOP STORIES News